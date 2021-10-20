Northern Trust Corp Sells 133,931 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,233,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of KeyCorp worth $231,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $29,319,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

