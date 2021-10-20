Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,217 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $190,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.