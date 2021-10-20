Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,380 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of CarMax worth $221,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:KMX opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.