Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,207,824 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $232,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

