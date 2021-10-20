Northern Trust Corp Sells 269,318 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of FirstEnergy worth $202,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

