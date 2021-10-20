Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,029,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $219,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 140.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,297,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,048 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 747.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,472.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,674,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,545 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,648 shares of company stock worth $1,734,805. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

