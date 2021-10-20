Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,511 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Edison International worth $238,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

