Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,272 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of M&T Bank worth $198,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

Shares of MTB opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

