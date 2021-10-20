Northern Trust Corp Sells 68,695 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,695 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Peloton Interactive worth $192,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.