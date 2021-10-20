Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,354 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Hologic worth $208,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

