Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,852 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Church & Dwight worth $241,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

