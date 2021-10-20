Northern Trust Corp Sells 902,904 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Caesars Entertainment worth $207,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.