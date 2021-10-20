Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Conagra Brands worth $207,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

