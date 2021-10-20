Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Unilever worth $220,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

UL stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

