Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of UDR worth $235,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.