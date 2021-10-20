Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $231,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.