Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.51. 1,641,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2,771.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,279,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817,363 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,370,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.