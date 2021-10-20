NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

