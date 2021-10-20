Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRYYF. DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.