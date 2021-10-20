Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.
