Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.