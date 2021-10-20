Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

