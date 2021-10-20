Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $160.55, but opened at $124.51. Novavax shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 341,685 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,975. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novavax by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

