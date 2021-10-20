Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NVZMY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

