Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 56.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Nucor stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

