NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 299.3% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $808.54 million and approximately $368.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,315,345,069 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.