NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.03. 585,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.47. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

