NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 76.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.25. 410,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,170,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

