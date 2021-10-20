NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $555.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.