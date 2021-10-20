NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

