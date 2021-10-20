Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,929,780. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.