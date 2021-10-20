Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.15. 2,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,492,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of -34.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,306 shares of company stock worth $38,929,780. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.