OAX One Day Volume Hits $888,251.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $888,251.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00193293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00092885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

