Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Oceaneering International worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

