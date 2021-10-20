Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oceaneering International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

