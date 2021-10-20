Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:OII opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.54.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.