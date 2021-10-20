OctoFi Market Cap Tops $8.11 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.17 or 0.00015292 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $939,825.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.