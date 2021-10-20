Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $1,682,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $15,613.62.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 17,885,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,757,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth $19,599,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.