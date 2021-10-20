Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $596,648.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00064081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,611.01 or 0.98483032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.86 or 0.06011406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

