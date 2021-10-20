ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $8,449.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $8,449.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

