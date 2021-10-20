ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Achieves $2.45 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $9,506.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,768.28 or 1.00182514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.60 or 0.00703136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001547 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004239 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

