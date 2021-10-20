Odyssey Trading Up 8.9% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $450,219.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

