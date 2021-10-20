Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.