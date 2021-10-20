OG Fan Token Price Reaches $7.24 on Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $12.54 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00011246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00072894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004097 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

