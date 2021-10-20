Oikos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,437.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $4,437.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00064576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00102706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.56 or 1.00155729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.20 or 0.06006191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

