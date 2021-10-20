Oikos (OKS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,593.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $4,593.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

