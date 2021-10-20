Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.80% of Oil States International worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.