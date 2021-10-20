OKB Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $1.16 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.40 or 0.00039998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

