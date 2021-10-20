Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $308.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $311.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

