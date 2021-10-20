Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $308.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

