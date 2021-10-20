Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 85,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 999,164 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.55.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

