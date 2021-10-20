Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is 13D Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

13D Management LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for 4.2% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

